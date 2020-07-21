SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing

The Civil Appeal High Court of the Western Province today (21) dismissed without hearing an appeal by general secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Ranjith Madduma Bandara against the rejection of their UNP memberships.



Earlier, the Colombo District Court rejected a request for an injunction order on the UNP’s decision to suspend Bandara and others.



Judges Sampath Abeykoon and Mohamed Lafar of the Civil Appeal High Court of the Western Province today upheld that decision and also ordered the SJB general secretary to pay a court fee of Rs. 25,000.