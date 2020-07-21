SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing (video)





The Civil Appeal High Court of the Western Province today (21) dismissed without hearing an appeal by general secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Ranjith Madduma Bandara against the rejection of their UNP memberships.



Earlier, the Colombo District Court rejected a request for an injunction order on the UNP’s decision to suspend Bandara and others.



Judges Sampath Abeykoon and Mohamed Lafar of the Civil Appeal High Court of the Western Province today upheld that decision and also ordered the SJB general secretary to pay a court fee of Rs. 25,000.



The petitioner cited that the SJB had been formed on a decision taken last January by the UNP working committee.



He said no violation of the party constitution by them had taken place.



Lawyers for UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe countered by saying the party’s WC never approved the formation of a party by the name Samagi Jana Balawegaya.