Dalukotuwe Neil arrested with pistol, cartridges

A man was taken into custody with firearms and cartridges by the STF at Daluwakotuwa in Kochchikade, Negombo yesterday (20).



He has been identified as Neil Aruna Fernando alias Dalukotuwe Neil.



A revolver of foreign make, an air-gun and 26 live cartridges were found from his possession.



Police are investigating to find out if he had kept them with the intention of committing a crime.