Man+looking+for+his+cattle+in+jungle+reserve+killed+by+wild+jumbo

A 42-year-old man was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in a jungle reserve at Weliwewa in Suriyawewa, Hambantota yesterday afternoon (20).



The incident took place as he crossed the electric fence and entered the wild elephant management reserve in the area to bring back his herd of cattle.



As he did not return home until nightfall, his family and neighbours searched for him and found his dead body.



Two people were killed by wild elephants in the Hambantota district this month, while a wild elephant was shot dead.



People say the delay in gazetting the wild elephant management reserve is the main reason for all these deaths.