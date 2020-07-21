Nearly 140,000 PCR tests conducted so far (video)





The total Covid-19 infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,730 with the six patients reported yesterday (20).



Hospitals have discharged 2,041 persons following their recovery from the virus.



A further 678 remain in hospital.



Meanwhile, 5,819 persons are presently under quarantine at 53 centres being run by the three armed forces, says the National

Operation Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19 Outbreak.



So far, 24,460 have completed their quarantine periods.



PCR tests numbering 1,130 were conducted yesterday to take the total tests so far to 139,591.



Meanwhile, 30 persons arrived from Doha, Qatar today, says the Hiru News correspondent.