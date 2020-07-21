Sub+Inspector+caught+extorting+money+from+illicit+liquor+racketeer

A Sub Inspector of Police was arrested yesterday afternoon (20) while trying to extort money from an illicit liquor racketeer.



Officials of the Bribery Commission made the arrest at Kahahena in Hanwella.



The suspect, attached to the Child and Women’s Bureau at Mirihana, is a resident of Horana.



He had allegedly threatened the liquor racketeer with taking him to court if he was not paid Rs. 5,000 a month.