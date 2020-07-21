Court rejects petition seeking order for Karuna Amman’s arrest

The Court of Appeal has rejected a petition that sought an order for the arrest of Vinayagamurthi Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman over his statement on killing soldiers.
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 13:59
A species of caterpillars is destroying the vegetation and invading the homes of the residents of Damsopura in Medirigiriya.Most of the people are farmers... Read More
A suicide car bomber in central Afghanistan targeted a convoy of Afghan army troops, killing eight soldiers, the defence ministry said.Taliban Islamist... Read More
A presidential commission is now hearing evidence in connection with an explosion that took place at a home at Sainthamaruthu following the Easter Sunday... Read More