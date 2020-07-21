Police receive 224 election-related complaints (video)





Police have received 224 complaints with regard to the upcoming General Election.



Three candidates are among the 223 persons arrested on suspicion, says the police media division.



Also, 64 vehicles have been seized.



Meanwhile, today (21) is the final day of postal voting at August General Election.



Seven days in all have been allocated for postal voting since 13 July.



A postal voting date for Rajanganaya divisional secretariat area, where postal voting was postponed following the finding of a Covid-19 patient, is to be announced today.