No prior notice on royal assembly hall’s dismantling – Archaeology chief (video)





Director general of archaeology Prof. Senarath Dissanayake says neither the Archaeology Department nor any other responsible institution had been notified in advance about the dismantling of the royal assembly hall of King Buwanekabahu in Kurunegala.



Prof. Dissanayake is responding to Kurunegala mayor Thushara Sanjeewa who told the media yesterday (20) that the then archaeology chief Prof. P.B. Mandawala had issued a document in 2019 declaring the name of the place to be Buwaneka Hotel.



A committee appointed by the prime minister to inquire into the matter is expected to hand over a report on 23 July.