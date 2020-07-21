සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Sajith speaks about jobless youths (video)

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 15:41

The present regime has failed to pay its attention to the jobless youths, alleges leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa.

He was speaking at a public rally in Ratmalana.
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 16:30

A species of caterpillars is destroying the vegetation and invading the homes of the residents of Damsopura in Medirigiriya.Most of the people are farmers... Read More

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 16:22

A suicide car bomber in central Afghanistan targeted a convoy of Afghan army troops, killing eight soldiers, the defence ministry said.Taliban Islamist... Read More

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 16:10

A presidential commission is now hearing evidence in connection with an explosion that took place at a home at Sainthamaruthu following the Easter Sunday... Read More


32-year-old female lecturer dies in hospital, was attacked by a wild Elephant last night at the University
20 July 2020
Oxford University encouraged by Covid-19 vaccine trial results (video)
21 July 2020
Kosgoda Tharaka threatens prison officials saying my network is still active
20 July 2020
Elephant enters the Southern Expressway suddenly (Video)
20 July 2020
Over 5,800 persons presently under quarantine
21 July 2020
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
21 July 2020
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
21 July 2020
UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
21 July 2020
Lucknow in India under lock down from today
20 July 2020
