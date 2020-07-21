Evidence hearing begins into Sainthamaruthu explosion (video)





A presidential commission is now hearing evidence in connection with an explosion that took place at a home at Sainthamaruthu following the Easter Sunday attacks.



This follows a visit to the area last week by the presidential commission that inquires into the attacks.



Testifying before it yesterday (20) was SSP Samantha Deepal Wijesekara, who was in charge of Ampara division at the time of the blast orchestrated by a group led by Rilwan Hashim, the brother of Zahran Hashim, at a house at Sainthamaruthu on 26 April last year.



The SSP said a house at Addalachchenai was searched with assistance from Akkarapattu police following information provided by an officer of the State Intelligence on 24 April 2019.



A pen drive, a hard disc, a memory chip containing lectures given by Zahran and the birth and marriage certificate of another of his brothers, Mohamed Cassim Mohamed Shaini, were seized.



That same State Intelligence officer provided information two days later about two safehouses used by the Easter Sunday attackers.



First, a house at no. 77/A, Sendalgama in Samanthurai was searched and explosives, ball bearings, electric circuits, five 50 kg sacks of urea, four cans containing nitric acid, 181 gelignite sticks as well as a robe and a flag with Arabian letters were found from its garage.



The house had been rented by one Niyaz.



Later, another house at no. 48, Second Cross Street, Ninthavur was searched and 23,880 ball bearings, a generator, nine buttons of suicide jackets, several Rambo knives, one 50 kg urea sack, several cans of nitric acid, a block with ball bearings as well as local and foreign SIM cards were found.



That house too, was rented by Niyaz.



During the search of that house, a report came about a shooting of a policeman at Kalmunai, said the witness, adding that a team

including him left for that location.