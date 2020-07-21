සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Evidence hearing begins into Sainthamaruthu explosion (video)

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 16:10

Evidence+hearing+begins+into+Sainthamaruthu+explosion+%28video%29


A presidential commission is now hearing evidence in connection with an explosion that took place at a home at Sainthamaruthu following the Easter Sunday attacks.

This follows a visit to the area last week by the presidential commission that inquires into the attacks.

Testifying before it yesterday (20) was SSP Samantha Deepal Wijesekara, who was in charge of Ampara division at the time of the blast orchestrated by a group led by Rilwan Hashim, the brother of Zahran Hashim, at a house at Sainthamaruthu on 26 April last year.

The SSP said a house at Addalachchenai was searched with assistance from Akkarapattu police following information provided by an officer of the State Intelligence on 24 April 2019.

A pen drive, a hard disc, a memory chip containing lectures given by Zahran and the birth and marriage certificate of another of his brothers, Mohamed Cassim Mohamed Shaini, were seized.

That same State Intelligence officer provided information two days later about two safehouses used by the Easter Sunday attackers.

First, a house at no. 77/A, Sendalgama in Samanthurai was searched and explosives, ball bearings, electric circuits, five 50 kg sacks of urea, four cans containing nitric acid, 181 gelignite sticks as well as a robe and a flag with Arabian letters were found from its garage.

The house had been rented by one Niyaz.

Later, another house at no. 48, Second Cross Street, Ninthavur was searched and 23,880 ball bearings, a generator, nine buttons of suicide jackets, several Rambo knives, one 50 kg urea sack, several cans of nitric acid, a block with ball bearings as well as local and foreign SIM cards were found.

That house too, was rented by Niyaz.

During the search of that house, a report came about a shooting of a policeman at Kalmunai, said the witness, adding that a team
including him left for that location.
Medirigiriya villagers plagued by caterpillars (video)
Medirigiriya villagers plagued by caterpillars (video)
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 16:30

A species of caterpillars is destroying the vegetation and invading the homes of the residents of Damsopura in Medirigiriya.Most of the people are farmers... Read More

Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 16:22

A suicide car bomber in central Afghanistan targeted a convoy of Afghan army troops, killing eight soldiers, the defence ministry said.Taliban Islamist... Read More

Sajith speaks about jobless youths (video)
Sajith speaks about jobless youths (video)
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 15:41

The present regime has failed to pay its attention to the jobless youths, alleges leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa.He was speaking... Read More


logo

Trending News

32-year-old female lecturer dies in hospital, was attacked by a wild Elephant last night at the University
20 July 2020
32-year-old female lecturer dies in hospital, was attacked by a wild Elephant last night at the University
Oxford University encouraged by Covid-19 vaccine trial results (video)
21 July 2020
Oxford University encouraged by Covid-19 vaccine trial results (video)
Kosgoda Tharaka threatens prison officials saying my network is still active
20 July 2020
Kosgoda Tharaka threatens prison officials saying my network is still active
Elephant enters the Southern Expressway suddenly (Video)
20 July 2020
Elephant enters the Southern Expressway suddenly (Video)
Over 5,800 persons presently under quarantine
21 July 2020
Over 5,800 persons presently under quarantine

International News

Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
21 July 2020
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
21 July 2020
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
21 July 2020
UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
Lucknow in India under lock down from today
20 July 2020
Lucknow in India under lock down from today
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.