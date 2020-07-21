Taliban+suicide+attack+kills+eight+Afghan+soldiers

A suicide car bomber in central Afghanistan targeted a convoy of Afghan army troops, killing eight soldiers, the defence ministry said.
Taliban Islamist militants claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a statement, the defence ministry said a car bomber targeted army troops in the district of Sayed Abad in Wardak province, killing eight soldiers and wounding nine more.
