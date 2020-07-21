Journalist+to+be+investigated+for+disrupting+Gania+Banister+probe

Police today (21) informed courts about a female journalist who had disrupted investigations into the alleged abduction of the Swiss embassy employee Gania Banister Francis.



Colombo chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered the CID to inquire into if journalist Darisha Bastian, presently overseas, had disrupted the CID duties and if so, to take legal action against her.



Making submissions, CID SP Merril Ranjan Lamahewa told the court that journalist Bastian had disrupted the investigation since the outset and sought permission for an investigation against her.



The next hearing has been fixed for 08 September.