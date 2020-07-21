Gunman+holds+20+hostages+on+bus+in+Ukraine

An armed man has taken about 20 people hostage on a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk.



Shots have been fired, the BBC reported police as saying, adding there have been no reports of casualties so far.



The man's demands are not clear.



Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko said the man claimed to have a bomb.



Counter-terrorism officers have surrounded the bus and cordoned off the city centre, reports said.



Nearby residents have been told not to leave their homes or offices.