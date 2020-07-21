සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 17:34

An armed man has taken about 20 people hostage on a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk.

Shots have been fired, the BBC reported police as saying, adding there have been no reports of casualties so far.

The man's demands are not clear.

Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko said the man claimed to have a bomb.

Counter-terrorism officers have surrounded the bus and cordoned off the city centre, reports said.

Nearby residents have been told not to leave their homes or offices.
The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01
The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 20:54

Since the moon was NOT sighted today, Muslims will celebrate Hajj on 1st August  Read More

Two more special days for postal voting announced (video)
Two more special days for postal voting announced (video)
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 19:53

Two special days have been declared on the 24th and 25th to mark the postal votes in this election. Special time period announced by the Election Commission... Read More

Ben Stokes tops ICC Test rankings after his stunning performance in England’s win against the Windies
Ben Stokes tops ICC Test rankings after his stunning performance in England’s win against the Windies
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 20:20

Ben Stokes dethroned the West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the number one ranked all-rounder in the ICC Test Player Rankings.This was after his... Read More


