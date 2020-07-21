Court+orders+Rishad+to+give+statement+to+CID+on+27+July

The Colombo Fort magistrate’s court has ordered former minister Rishad Bathiudeen to appear before the CID at 9.00 am on 27 July to give a statement in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.



The CID made submissions to the court today (21) that the ex-minister had not turned up to give a statement.



Bathiudeen had been informed twice to be at the CID for the purpose, the police media division says.