Premier+orders+immediate+probe+into+incidents+of+poaching

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has ordered director general of the Wildlife Conservation Department M.G.C. Suriyabandara to immediately investigate incidents of poaching.



Noting the government’s responsibility to protect rare animals, the premier especially referred to yesterday’s death of a trapped female leopard at Mapakanda in Delhousie and a previous similar loss of a rare black leopard.



He also gave instructions to enforce the law to the letter against poachers and to ensure that there would be no poaching in the future, the PM’s office said.