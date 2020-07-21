Showers+in+several+provinces

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva, Eastern, North-Central and North-Western provinces in the evening or night.
The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.
