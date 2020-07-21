13+narcotic+officers+further+remanded

13 officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau, who were arrested for re-selling heroin they seized to drug racketeers, were further remanded today until the 4th of next month.

They were produced before Colombo chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today.

21 individuals including officers of the narcotics bureau have been arrested by the CID for re-selling confiscated heroin.

Meanwhile, the Court ordered the CID to conduct a proper investigation to the discovery of counterfeit notes from the Police Narcotics Bureau and submit a report.

The Chief Magistrate pointed out that only the Central Bank of Sri Lanka can confirm whether the cash notes discovered from the Narcotic Bureau are counterfeit.