STF+arrests+member+of+organized+crime+gang+with+weapons+in+Elpitiya

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a member of an organized crime gang with two firearms, live ammunition, a hand grenade and several army uniforms in Ganegoda, Elpitiya.
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 19:20
