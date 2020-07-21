Meeting+with+TNA+and+Indian+High+Commission+official

A discussion between the Tamil National Alliance and the Deputy High Commissioner of the Indian Consulate in Jaffna was held in Trincomalee yesterday.
It is reported that the leader of the Tamil National Alliance R. Sambandan has also joined the meeting.
No journalist was given the opportunity to cover this discussion.
It is also reported that the Deputy High Commissioner has held several discussions with several other political parties in the Northern Province.
