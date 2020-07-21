Samagi Jana Balawegaya and TNA have similar policies - PM (Video)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the policies of the Samagi Janabalavegaya and the Tamil National Alliance are similar.
He was participating in a public meeting held in the Teldeniya area today.
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 21:19
