President says a mechanism will be introduced to obtain a fair price for the produce of vegetable farmers (Video)

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 21:35

While touring Nuwara Eliya, President Rajapaksa stated that he would introduce a mechanism enabling vegetable farmers to sell their products at a fair price ultimately securing a financially stable future for them.

President highlighted that distribution of vegetables, fruits and other products should be carried out in as quickly as possible benefiting both customer and the farmer.

The President made these pledges at a public gathering organized in Walapane Weekly Fair premises by former State Minister C.B Rathnayake and candidate Nimal Piyathissa.

The farmers informed the President that the state bank loan system does not help them in their farming endeavours. “State entities in Nuwara Eliya district are left with a number of vacancies. Appointees to these institutes opt for transfers to other areas in a short period of time, leaving their posts vacant.  As a result residents of the area are driven to face a number of hardships in meeting their needs.” They added.

Students of the Poramadulla Central College made a request to the President to improve the state of their playground and connect it to their school with a bridge. President directed this request to the Army Commander and advised him to look into this issue and resolve it immediately. In addition, the President directed the other issues presented by the locals to the respective authorities.

