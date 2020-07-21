No+new+coronavirus+infected+patients+have+been+reported+so+far

To date, no coronavirus infections have been reported, while seven patients have been discharged from hospitals.
Accordingly, the total number of infected persons identified in the country is 2,730 and the number of recoveries is 2048.
The number of patients receiving further treatment at hospitals is recorded as 671.
All 906 naval personnel infected with the coronavirus have recovered.
