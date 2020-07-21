සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

No new coronavirus infected patients have been reported so far

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 21:25

No+new+coronavirus+infected+patients+have+been+reported+so+far
To date, no coronavirus infections have been reported, while seven patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Accordingly, the total number of infected persons identified in the country is 2,730 and the number of recoveries is 2048.

The number of patients receiving further treatment at hospitals is recorded as 671.

All 906 naval personnel infected with the coronavirus have recovered.
Mayor should be given the maximum punishment if he has commited any offense - Gammanpila (Video)
Mayor should be given the maximum punishment if he has commited any offense - Gammanpila (Video)
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 21:39

Various opinions were expressed in several places regarding the demolition of a part of the Kurunegala Rajasabha.Minister Johnston Fernando stated that... Read More

Former Minister of Cultural Affairs pressurized the Head of Archaeology (Video)
Former Minister of Cultural Affairs pressurized the Head of Archaeology (Video)
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 21:21

Director General of Archeology Senarath Dissanayake stated that he was subjected to various pressures from the Minister of Cultural Affairs ... Read More

The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01
The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 20:54

Since the moon was NOT sighted today, Muslims will celebrate Hajj on 1st August  Read More


logo

Trending News

Oxford University encouraged by Covid-19 vaccine trial results (video)
21 July 2020
Oxford University encouraged by Covid-19 vaccine trial results (video)
Elephant enters the Southern Expressway suddenly (Video)
20 July 2020
Elephant enters the Southern Expressway suddenly (Video)
Over 5,800 persons presently under quarantine
21 July 2020
Over 5,800 persons presently under quarantine
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.1 million mark
21 July 2020
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.1 million mark
SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing (video)
21 July 2020
SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing (video)

International News

Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
21 July 2020
Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
21 July 2020
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
21 July 2020
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
21 July 2020
UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.