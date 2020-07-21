Owner+of+the+Buwaneka+hotel+calls+the+HIRU+news+team

The Owner of Buwaneka Hotel, WW Chandrasena said today that it was stated in the agreement he signed with the Kurunegala Urban Council, the particular building his hotel was housed in, is an archaeological monument.

Speaking to our news team, he said that he maintained the building with extra care due to its historical value.

However, the Mayor of Kurunegala, who is accused of demolishing the King’s Council building told the media yesterday that the particular building has not been gazetted as a historical monument.

Meanwhile, owner of Buwaneka hotel told our news team that he assured no immoral activities took place in the hotel.

Addressing a media conference today, Director General of the Archaeological Department, Professor Senarath Dissanayake said that it is not necessary to gazette the archaeological monuments which were built before 1815.