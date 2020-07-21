Two more special days for postal voting announced (video)

Special time period announced by the Election Commission for the Postal Voters who could not cast their vote;

07/24 - 8.30am - 4pm

07/25 - 8.30am - 2pm

Two special days have been declared on the 24th and 25th to mark the postal votes in this election.The Election Commission has announced that postal voters who have not yet been able to cast their ballots will be able to do so at the District Electoral Offices.Meanwhile the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya states that the final results of the general election could be released by the afternoon of the 6th of August.The Chairman made this statement at a media briefing convened by the Commission today.