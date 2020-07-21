සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two more special days for postal voting announced (video)

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 19:53

Two+more+special+days+for+postal+voting+announced+%28video%29
Two special days have been declared on the 24th and 25th to mark the postal votes in this election.

Special time period announced by the Election Commission for the Postal Voters who could not cast their vote;
07/24 - 8.30am - 4pm
&
07/25 - 8.30am -  2pm


The Election Commission has announced that postal voters who have not yet been able to cast their ballots will be able to do so at the District Electoral Offices.

Meanwhile the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya states that the final results of the general election could be released by the afternoon of the 6th of August.

The Chairman made this statement at a media briefing convened by the Commission today.



The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01
The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 20:54

Since the moon was NOT sighted today, Muslims will celebrate Hajj on 1st August  Read More

Ben Stokes tops ICC Test rankings after his stunning performance in England’s win against the Windies
Ben Stokes tops ICC Test rankings after his stunning performance in England’s win against the Windies
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 20:20

Ben Stokes dethroned the West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the number one ranked all-rounder in the ICC Test Player Rankings.This was after his... Read More

A slight decline in the stock market
A slight decline in the stock market
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 20:22

The Colombo Stock Exchange Overall Price Index which was recorded at 5,038 yesterday showed a slight decline today.At the end of the day it stood at 5034.45.29.72... Read More


logo

Trending News

Oxford University encouraged by Covid-19 vaccine trial results (video)
21 July 2020
Oxford University encouraged by Covid-19 vaccine trial results (video)
Elephant enters the Southern Expressway suddenly (Video)
20 July 2020
Elephant enters the Southern Expressway suddenly (Video)
Over 5,800 persons presently under quarantine
21 July 2020
Over 5,800 persons presently under quarantine
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.1 million mark
21 July 2020
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.1 million mark
SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing (video)
21 July 2020
SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing (video)

International News

Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
21 July 2020
Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
21 July 2020
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
21 July 2020
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
21 July 2020
UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.