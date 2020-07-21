The+Hajj+festival+to+be+celebrated+on+August+01

Since the moon was NOT sighted today, Muslims will celebrate Hajj on 1st August
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 20:54
Two special days have been declared on the 24th and 25th to mark the postal votes in this election. Special time period announced by the Election Commission... Read More
Ben Stokes dethroned the West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the number one ranked all-rounder in the ICC Test Player Rankings.This was after his... Read More
The Colombo Stock Exchange Overall Price Index which was recorded at 5,038 yesterday showed a slight decline today.At the end of the day it stood at 5034.45.29.72... Read More