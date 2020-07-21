Mayor should be given the maximum punishment if he has commited any offense - Gammanpila (Video)





Various opinions were expressed in several places regarding the demolition of a part of the Kurunegala Rajasabha.



Minister Johnston Fernando stated that no one will be allowed to touch the Mayor of Kurunegala as long as he is the District Leader.



Meanwhile, speaking at a media briefing held today, a former Member of Parliament stated that Minister Johnston does not know the name Buwaneka.



Former Member of Parliament Mayantha Dissanayake has condemned the demolition of a part of the Kurunegala Royal Palace, condemning the practice of two laws in the country.



Former Member of Parliament Sisira Jayakody stated that many people who were calling for the Kurunegala incident were silent on many incidents that took place during the previous government.



Udaya Gammanpila, the leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya who participated in a media briefing held today stated that if the mayor has committed an offense, he should be given the maximum punishment irrespective of his position.