Comments+made+by+politicians+in+the+political+stage+-Video

Comments made by politicians in the political stage.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa stated at a media briefing held today that the 19th amendment is a ploy to set the President against the Prime Minister.

Leader of the JVP Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the time has come to clean up the parliament due to the crippled opposition.

Dullas Alahapperuma stated that there is a strong protest among the people against the Members of Parliament.

Former Member of Parliament Duminda Dissanayake stated that no one can deny the process of rebuilding the country.

Former parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake addressing a public meeting held today stated that the battle for the UNP is with Pohottuwa.

Former Member of Parliament Ajith P. Perera stated that many UNP members are currently with them.

Former Member of Parliament Roshan Ranasinghe stated that Anura Kumara does not have a backbone to talk about the sand mafia in Polonnaruwa.