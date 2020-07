The Presidential Commission to Investigate the Easter Attack has drawn attention to the sudden transfers of two police officers who were initially investigating the Ampara Saindamarudu blast.



The Commission commenced to hear evidence yesterday regarding the explosion that took place in a house in Saindamardu, Ampara on April 26 last year.



SSP Samantha Wijesekera, who was in charge of the Ampara Police Division at the time of the blast, was the first to give evidence.