සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 15th millionaire from Ranna (Video)

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 1:29

%2222+years+for+Hiru%2C+22+Millionaires+in+22+Days%21%22+-+15th+millionaire+from+Ranna+%28Video%29


22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!"

Hiru is now ready to make a daily millionaire.

Accordingly, S. H. Chamodya Madhubashini, from Ranna, became the lucky winner of one million rupees.

You too can avail of this opportunity of becoming a millionaire by watching the Hiru tele procession from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm during the five week days in the week.

What you have to do in order to win one million every day is to take note of the answers to the questions displayed during each of the teledramas 'Mahaviru Pandu', 'Gemunu Maharaja', 'Ahas Maliga' and 'Adarai Mun Adarai', telecast from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm.

And once you spot the correct answer for the 'Adarai Mun Adarai' teledrama, type HTP [space] [Correct Answer Number in sequence] [Space] Enter your area with your name, NIC number and SMS to 7766.  

If you are the lucky millionaire of the day, your name will appear on the screen during the drama 'Sihinayaka Seya' and you will have to speak to Hiru and confirm your identity within three minutes.

Watch the Hiru tele-procession from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm during the five week days to become a millionaire.

Commission pays attention to transfer of police officers investigating Saindamarudu blast (Video)
Commission pays attention to transfer of police officers investigating Saindamarudu blast (Video)
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 1:32

The Presidential Commission to Investigate the Easter Attack has drawn attention to the sudden transfers of two police officers who were initially investigating... Read More

Comments made by politicians in the political stage -Video
Comments made by politicians in the political stage -Video
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 1:27

Comments made by politicians in the political stage. Minister Wimal Weerawansa stated at a media briefing held today that the 19th amendment is a ploy... Read More

Mayor should be given the maximum punishment if he has commited any offense - Gammanpila (Video)
Mayor should be given the maximum punishment if he has commited any offense - Gammanpila (Video)
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 21:39

Various opinions were expressed in several places regarding the demolition of a part of the Kurunegala Rajasabha.Minister Johnston Fernando stated that... Read More


logo

Trending News

Oxford University encouraged by Covid-19 vaccine trial results (video)
21 July 2020
Oxford University encouraged by Covid-19 vaccine trial results (video)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.1 million mark
21 July 2020
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.1 million mark
Over 5,800 persons presently under quarantine
21 July 2020
Over 5,800 persons presently under quarantine
SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing (video)
21 July 2020
SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing (video)
100 drunk drivers arrested in seven-hour operation
21 July 2020
100 drunk drivers arrested in seven-hour operation

International News

Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
21 July 2020
Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
21 July 2020
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
21 July 2020
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
21 July 2020
UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.