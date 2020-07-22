සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Several spells of showers today

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 7:16

Several+spells+of+showers+today
Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces today (22), says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the afternoon or night.

The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.
17 cattle sleeping on the track killed by train in Mirusuvil
17 cattle sleeping on the track killed by train in Mirusuvil
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 7:26

The Colombo-bound train from Jaffna ran over a herd of cattle sleeping on the track, killing 17 of them at Mirusuvil in the early hours of yesterday morning... Read More

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 15th millionaire from Ranna (Video)
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 1:29

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Commission pays attention to transfer of police officers investigating Saindamarudu blast (Video)
Commission pays attention to transfer of police officers investigating Saindamarudu blast (Video)
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 1:32

The Presidential Commission to Investigate the Easter Attack has drawn attention to the sudden transfers of two police officers who were initially investigating... Read More


logo

Trending News

Oxford University encouraged by Covid-19 vaccine trial results (video)
21 July 2020
Oxford University encouraged by Covid-19 vaccine trial results (video)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.1 million mark
21 July 2020
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.1 million mark
Over 5,800 persons presently under quarantine
21 July 2020
Over 5,800 persons presently under quarantine
SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing (video)
21 July 2020
SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing (video)
100 drunk drivers arrested in seven-hour operation
21 July 2020
100 drunk drivers arrested in seven-hour operation

International News

Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
21 July 2020
Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
21 July 2020
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
21 July 2020
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
21 July 2020
UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.