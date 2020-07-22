Several+spells+of+showers+today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces today (22), says the Department of Meteorology.
Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the afternoon or night.
The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.
