17+cattle+sleeping+on+the+track+killed+by+train+in+Mirusuvil

The Colombo-bound train from Jaffna ran over a herd of cattle sleeping on the track, killing 17 of them at Mirusuvil in the early hours of yesterday morning (21).



Owners have taken away some of the carcasses, while the Chavakachcheri Pradeshiya Sabha removed the unclaimed bodies.



Earlier at Vishwamadu on Paranthan-Mullaitivu road, a herd of cattle fell victim to a similar incident, where a speeding tipper killed 18 of them.