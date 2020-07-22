President’s instructions to resolve issues at Nuwara Eliya schools

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (21) gave instructions to officials to resolve issues at schools in Nuwara Eliya.



Teachers could be appointed from the area and nearby districts to address a prevailing shortage, he instructed.



The president was addressing a public meeting at Talawakele town in support of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidates.



He also told officials to solve the matters raised by schoolchildren in relation to sports and extracurricular activities.



At another public meeting at Kotagala town, president Rajapaksa was made aware of the official quarters requirements of health officers in the area.



He instructed former state minister C.B. Ratnayake at a public meeting at Thondaman Stadium in Norwood to grant a divisional secretariat office for Norwood town.