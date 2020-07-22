සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

No Covid-19 patients reported yesterday

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 9:04

No+Covid-19+patients+reported+yesterday
No Covid-19 patient was reported yesterday (21) with the total infected in Sri Lanka still standing at 2,730.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 Outbreak says in a statement that 2,048 patients have recovered and discharged.

A further 671 still remain in hospital.

The Centre also says 561 infected persons have been reported from the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu by this morning.

Of them, 451 are inmates, while there are also 63 staff members and five external staffers and 42 of their contacts.

Meanwhile, 28 foreigners arrived early today to work in a ship anchored at the Colombo port.

The public health inspectors are staying away from Covid-19 prevention duties for the seventh day today.

Secretary of their association Mahendra Balasuriya told Hiru News that a meeting is scheduled for this morning at the Health Ministry to discuss their demand that they be given powers legally to carry out their duties.

Eighteen health sector trade unions have extended support to the PHIs in their union action.
Over 2,500 warned for not complying with Covid-19 health guidelines
Over 2,500 warned for not complying with Covid-19 health guidelines
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 10:10

Police have warned 1,406 persons for not wearing face masks and another 1,115 for not maintaining social distancing to prevent the spreading of Covid-19,... Read More

Trump asks all Americans to wear face coverings
Trump asks all Americans to wear face coverings
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 9:50

President Donald Trump has warned the US pandemic may "get worse before it gets better", as he revived his virus briefings with a more scripted tone.Mr... Read More

IPL seeks approval to shift tournament to UAE
IPL seeks approval to shift tournament to UAE
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 9:46

The Indian Premier League has requested government approval to shift the 2020 edition of the tournament to the United Arab Emirates.The Emirates Cricket... Read More


logo

Trending News

17 cattle sleeping on the track killed by train in Mirusuvil (pictures)
22 July 2020
17 cattle sleeping on the track killed by train in Mirusuvil (pictures)
SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing (video)
21 July 2020
SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing (video)
Owner of the Buwaneka hotel calls the HIRU news team
21 July 2020
Owner of the Buwaneka hotel calls the HIRU news team
The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01
21 July 2020
The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01
"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 15th millionaire from Ranna (Video)
22 July 2020

International News

Trump asks all Americans to wear face coverings
22 July 2020
Trump asks all Americans to wear face coverings
Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
21 July 2020
Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
21 July 2020
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
21 July 2020
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.