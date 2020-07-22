No+Covid-19+patients+reported+yesterday

No Covid-19 patient was reported yesterday (21) with the total infected in Sri Lanka still standing at 2,730.



The National Operation Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 Outbreak says in a statement that 2,048 patients have recovered and discharged.



A further 671 still remain in hospital.



The Centre also says 561 infected persons have been reported from the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu by this morning.



Of them, 451 are inmates, while there are also 63 staff members and five external staffers and 42 of their contacts.



Meanwhile, 28 foreigners arrived early today to work in a ship anchored at the Colombo port.



The public health inspectors are staying away from Covid-19 prevention duties for the seventh day today.



Secretary of their association Mahendra Balasuriya told Hiru News that a meeting is scheduled for this morning at the Health Ministry to discuss their demand that they be given powers legally to carry out their duties.



Eighteen health sector trade unions have extended support to the PHIs in their union action.