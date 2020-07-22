Trump+asks+all+Americans+to+wear+face+coverings

President Donald Trump has warned the US pandemic may "get worse before it gets better", as he revived his virus briefings with a more scripted tone.



Mr Trump also asked all Americans to wear face coverings, saying "they'll have an effect" and show "patriotism".



The president, who was not wearing a mask at the briefing, has previously disparaged them as unsanitary.



His aides have reportedly pressed him to adopt a more measured approach as virus caseloads spike across the US.