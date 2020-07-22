සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Global Covid-19 infections exceed 15 million

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 11:14

The global count of Covid-19 infected persons has now risen to 15,084,334 with 618,476 deaths reported so far.

The US reported 1,110 fatalities in 24 hours to take its death toll to 144,944.

With 66,898 new cases, the country has 4,028,327 infected persons.

Brazil continues to report the highest daily deaths as it had 1,346 deaths in 24 hours.

The total deaths stand at 81,597, while the virus has infected 2,166,532 persons.

India has 28,770 deaths and 1,194,085 cases.
