Newly-imported machine plucks 25 kgs of tea in an hour (video)





A tea plucking machine newly-imported from China is reportedly capable of plucking 25 kgs of tea leaves in an hour.



Mohan Pinnaduwage, managing director of Holbrook Agri Movement in Agarapathana, says this compares very much higher with hand-plucking, in which 18 kgs is plucked in eight hours.



This machine is considered an ideal solution to the manpower shortage in the tea industry.



When charged for six hours, it functions for 10 hours continually.



The machine weighs a mere 1.5 kgs.



Pluckers who experimented with the machine say they could now be called tea plucking machine operators.