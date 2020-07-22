සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Newly-imported machine plucks 25 kgs of tea in an hour (video)

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 10:59

Newly-imported+machine+plucks+25+kgs+of+tea+in+an+hour+%28video%29


A tea plucking machine newly-imported from China is reportedly capable of plucking 25 kgs of tea leaves in an hour.

Mohan Pinnaduwage, managing director of Holbrook Agri Movement in Agarapathana, says this compares very much higher with hand-plucking, in which 18 kgs is plucked in eight hours.

This machine is considered an ideal solution to the manpower shortage in the tea industry.

When charged for six hours, it functions for 10 hours continually.

The machine weighs a mere 1.5 kgs.

Pluckers who experimented with the machine say they could now be called tea plucking machine operators.
22 millionaires for Hiru’s 22 – 15th millionaire visited (video/pictures)
22 millionaires for Hiru’s 22 – 15th millionaire visited (video/pictures)
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 12:29

To coincide with its 22nd anniversary, Hiru is now offering the largest cash prize in television history.Every day, a loyal viewer has the opportunity... Read More

UK welcomes international students, launches new health and care visa
UK welcomes international students, launches new health and care visa
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 12:15

UK universities are among the best in the world, and are looking forward to welcoming new international students for the next academic year. The British... Read More

Digital X commits to empowering the nation with ‘Ad Tech’ inspired solutions for the digital age
Digital X commits to empowering the nation with ‘Ad Tech’ inspired solutions for the digital age
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 11:45

Putting an end to the one-size-fits-all approach within the advertising industry, the futuristic Digital X harnesses the advance and sophisticated technologies... Read More


logo

Trending News

17 cattle sleeping on the track killed by train in Mirusuvil (pictures)
22 July 2020
17 cattle sleeping on the track killed by train in Mirusuvil (pictures)
Owner of the Buwaneka hotel calls the HIRU news team
21 July 2020
Owner of the Buwaneka hotel calls the HIRU news team
The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01
21 July 2020
The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01
"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 15th millionaire from Ranna (Video)
22 July 2020
Former Minister of Cultural Affairs pressurized the Head of Archaeology (Video)
21 July 2020
Former Minister of Cultural Affairs pressurized the Head of Archaeology (Video)

International News

Deadly flooding to persist in Bangladesh for 10 days
22 July 2020
Deadly flooding to persist in Bangladesh for 10 days
Trump asks all Americans to wear face coverings
22 July 2020
Trump asks all Americans to wear face coverings
Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
21 July 2020
Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
21 July 2020
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.