Deadly+flooding+to+persist+in+Bangladesh+for+10+days

Deadly flooding will persist in Bangladesh for the next 10 days, officials warned.



In flood-prone Bangladesh - where almost one-third of the impoverished nation is underwater - officials warned of an extended disaster in one of the worst deluges in recent years.



"The flood has been going on for at least 20 days," the deputy chief of Bangladesh's Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, Udoy Raihan said, adding that flooding usually lasted two weeks.



At least 81 people have died in Bangladesh, mostly from drowning, officials said, with almost three million people hit by the natural disaster through flooded homes and inundated communities.