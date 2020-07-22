Compensation Payments to ETI, Swarnamahal depositors from 25 July

The Central Bank says it has taken measures to pay compensation payments to the depositors of ETI Finance Limited (ETIFL) and Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP) from the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme, upon suspension of the finance businesses of the two companies with effect from 13 July 2020.



Accordingly, the compensation payment will commence on 25 July 2020.



In terms of the regulations of the SLDILSS, a maximum compensation of Rs. 600,000 per depositor will be paid through 45 selected branches of the People’s Bank island-wide.



Accordingly, the necessary funds for paying compensations to all the depositors/ legal beneficiaries confirmed by ETIFL and SFSP has already been allocated by SLDILSS and the CBSL has taken all required measures to ensure that compensation procedure is implemented in an efficient and effective manner.



The depositors of ETIFL and SFSP are requested to extend their maximum cooperation towards this compensation payment programme by submitting originals of deposit certificates, identification details and other required documents to the respective branch of People’s Bank.



Further details pertaining to the compensation to the depositors of ETIFL and SFSP can be obtained from the Central Bank via the telephone numbers 0112 398 788, 0112 477 261 and the People’s Bank via the telephone numbers 0112 481 594, 0112 481 320, 0112 481 617, 0112 481 703.