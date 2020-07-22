සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Compensation Payments to ETI, Swarnamahal depositors from 25 July

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 11:36

Compensation+Payments+to+ETI%2C+Swarnamahal+depositors+from+25+July
The Central Bank says it has taken measures to pay compensation payments to the depositors of ETI Finance Limited (ETIFL) and Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP) from the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme, upon suspension of the finance businesses of the two companies with effect from 13 July 2020.

Accordingly, the compensation payment will commence on 25 July 2020.

In terms of the regulations of the SLDILSS, a maximum compensation of Rs. 600,000 per depositor will be paid through 45 selected branches of the People’s Bank island-wide.

Accordingly, the necessary funds for paying compensations to all the depositors/ legal beneficiaries confirmed by ETIFL and SFSP has already been allocated by SLDILSS and the CBSL has taken all required measures to ensure that compensation procedure is implemented in an efficient and effective manner.

The depositors of ETIFL and SFSP are requested to extend their maximum cooperation towards this compensation payment programme by submitting originals of deposit certificates, identification details and other required documents to the respective branch of People’s Bank.

Further details pertaining to the compensation to the depositors of ETIFL and SFSP can be obtained from the Central Bank via the telephone numbers 0112 398 788, 0112 477 261 and the People’s Bank via the telephone numbers 0112 481 594, 0112 481 320, 0112 481 617, 0112 481 703.
16 more Covid-19 patients recover
16 more Covid-19 patients recover
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 12:55

Sixteen more Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from hospital.The Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit says this takes the total number... Read More

22 millionaires for Hiru’s 22 – 15th millionaire visited (video/pictures)
22 millionaires for Hiru’s 22 – 15th millionaire visited (video/pictures)
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 12:29

To coincide with its 22nd anniversary, Hiru is now offering the largest cash prize in television history.Every day, a loyal viewer has the opportunity... Read More

UK welcomes international students, launches new health and care visa
UK welcomes international students, launches new health and care visa
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 12:15

UK universities are among the best in the world, and are looking forward to welcoming new international students for the next academic year. The British... Read More


logo

Trending News

17 cattle sleeping on the track killed by train in Mirusuvil (pictures)
22 July 2020
17 cattle sleeping on the track killed by train in Mirusuvil (pictures)
Owner of the Buwaneka hotel calls the HIRU news team
21 July 2020
Owner of the Buwaneka hotel calls the HIRU news team
The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01
21 July 2020
The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01
Former Minister of Cultural Affairs pressurized the Head of Archaeology (Video)
21 July 2020
Former Minister of Cultural Affairs pressurized the Head of Archaeology (Video)
"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 15th millionaire from Ranna (Video)
22 July 2020

International News

Deadly flooding to persist in Bangladesh for 10 days
22 July 2020
Deadly flooding to persist in Bangladesh for 10 days
Trump asks all Americans to wear face coverings
22 July 2020
Trump asks all Americans to wear face coverings
Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
21 July 2020
Gunman holds 20 hostages on bus in Ukraine
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
21 July 2020
Taliban suicide attack kills eight Afghan soldiers
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.