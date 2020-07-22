සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ice, high-speed bike seized in Thalangama (video/pictures)

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 11:52

Police have arrested a woman and a youth with 200 grams of the narcotic drug Ice at Pipe Road in Thalangama.

A high-speed motorcycle worth around Rs. 2.4 million and another motorcycle with fake numberplates were also taken into custody from them.

On information provided by them, a house at Angoda was searched and three more motorcycles found.

The raid was carried out on information given by a person identified as ‘Hokandara Rider’ who was arrested and is under interrogation.

The house at Angoda has been occupied by an underworld member known as Navy Ruwan.

The suspects are due to be produced before the Kaduwela magistrate.
 
