Youth+dies+as+three-wheeler+falls+down+cliff

A 21-year-old travelling in a three-wheeler died after the vehicle fell down a cliff at RD-1 area of Glaxo Estate in Nanu Oya last night (21).



He had been returning home after taking a friend to his house when the incident occurred.



The three-wheeler had met with the accident as its driver had been drunk at the time and he had failed to control the vehicle.



He had fled the scene, but was arrested subsequently and admitted to Kandy Hospital.