ETI+directors+used+money+in+undisclosed+account+for+personal+use

A presidential commission of inquiry was told yesterday (21) how directors of the ETI Company used many millions of rupees in an undisclosed bank account for their personal use.



A financial manager, who served Swarnamahal Finance from 2009 to 2017, testified before the commission first and made the revelations.



He said Rs. 48 million received from ETI was handed over to the then operations manager of Swarnamahal Jewellers and Swarnamahal Finance Tony Jayasundara to be sent directly to director Jeewaka Edirisinghe.



Jayasundara, who is now retired, then gave evidence and explained how he cashed the cheques, for Rs. 14 million, Rs. eight million etc., received from ETI and handed the money over to Jeewaka Edirisinghe.



The third witness for the day was a former public relations officer of ETI, who said that she had been told not to inform the Central Bank if deposits were of high value and to credit the money to the undisclosed account known as P.



Next witness, an accountant for EAP, said the Central Bank did not supervise the P account.



ETI has money in various commercial banks under various names and that money was given to around 20 ETI affiliates, he said.



In 2004, around Rs. 33 million was withdrawn from the P account to buy vehicles for the directors.



In one instance, ETI gave Rs. 817 million to pay for the debts of Swarnamahal Jewellers.



The audit division did not receive any details about the money withdrawn from the P account for the use of the directors, he said, adding that Jeewaka Edirisinghe withdrew Rs. 24 million once to buy a house.



The witness also said that EAP International (Pvt.) Ltd. granted 250,000 US dollars for a coal project in Indonesia and a further 180,000 USD for a project in India.



ETI did not receive any gains from these projects or loans during the period he was in service, he said.



Answering a question, he said he had done what two Edirisinghes - Nalaka and Deepa - told him to do.