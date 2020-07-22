Over 140,000 PCR tests conducted so far

The National Operation Centre for the Prevention of the Covid-19 Outbreak says 141,515 PCR tests have been conducted so far.



Of them, 1,110 were conducted yesterday (21).



PCR tests continue today for the contacts of the infected persons at the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu.



The rehabilitation centre currently has 561 infected persons.



Of them, 451 are inmates and 63 are staff members.



The public health inspectors are staying away from Covid-19 prevention duties for the seventh day today demanding that they be given powers legally to carryout their duties.



Government doctors had a meeting this morning with deputy director at the Health Ministry Dr. Paba Palihawadana to discuss the matter.



Meanwhile, 239,113 infected persons were found globally in 24 hours.



The death toll from the virus affecting 216 countries is 619,605.