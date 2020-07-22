60+pc+of+official+poll+cards+distributed

The Postal Department reports the distribution of 60 per cent of the official poll cards up to now.
An official for the Department says the remainder will be distributed in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission says it has so far received 4,363 complaints relating to the General Election.
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s Ajith P. Perera told the media the government was taking back the concessions given.
