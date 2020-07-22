Probes+into+STF+men+who+gave+armed+security+to+PNB+officers

STF commandant DIG Waruna Jayasundara has written to the IGP, seeking an immediate investigation into armed security reportedly provided by certain STF personnel to Narcotic Bureau officers involved with drug racketeers.



It comes after a revelation made by deputy solicitor general Dileepa Peiris at courts yesterday (21).



The STF has already launched an internal investigation.



Several PNB officers are among the 21 suspects arrested over the selling of seized heroin back to traffickers with the support of underworld gangs.



DSG Peiris informed Colombo chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne that the STF personnel involved with them would be brought before courts following an investigation.



Meanwhile, the SFT is providing special protection to top prison officers threatened by the underworld.



During recent raids in several areas, the STF arrested five leading gangsters and seized 15 Army-like uniforms, locally made firearms and hand grenades.



Meanwhile, police have arrested a woman and a youth with 200 grams of the narcotic drug Ice at Pipe Road in Thalangama.



A high-speed motorcycle worth around Rs. 2.4 million and another motorcycle with fake numberplates were also taken into custody from them.



On information provided by them, a house at Angoda was searched and three more motorcycles found.



The raid was carried out on information given by a person identified as ‘Hokandara Rider’ who was arrested and is under interrogation.