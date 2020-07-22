සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Probes into STF men who gave armed security to PNB officers

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 16:37

Probes+into+STF+men+who+gave+armed+security+to+PNB+officers
STF commandant DIG Waruna Jayasundara has written to the IGP, seeking an immediate investigation into armed security reportedly provided by certain STF personnel to Narcotic Bureau officers involved with drug racketeers.

It comes after a revelation made by deputy solicitor general Dileepa Peiris at courts yesterday (21).

The STF has already launched an internal investigation.

Several PNB officers are among the 21 suspects arrested over the selling of seized heroin back to traffickers with the support of underworld gangs.

DSG Peiris informed Colombo chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne that the STF personnel involved with them would be brought before courts following an investigation.

Meanwhile, the SFT is providing special protection to top prison officers threatened by the underworld.

During recent raids in several areas, the STF arrested five leading gangsters and seized 15 Army-like uniforms, locally made firearms and hand grenades.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a woman and a youth with 200 grams of the narcotic drug Ice at Pipe Road in Thalangama.

A high-speed motorcycle worth around Rs. 2.4 million and another motorcycle with fake numberplates were also taken into custody from them.

On information provided by them, a house at Angoda was searched and three more motorcycles found.

The raid was carried out on information given by a person identified as ‘Hokandara Rider’ who was arrested and is under interrogation.
Showery condition to enhance tomorrow
Showery condition to enhance tomorrow
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 17:18

The Department Meteorology expects the showery condition to enhance to some extent tomorrow (23) in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.Showers... Read More

Comprehensive further investigations are necessary - AG
Comprehensive further investigations are necessary - AG
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 17:07

The attorney general has advised the acting IGP that comprehensive further investigations are necessary into the destruction of Buwaneka Hotel building... Read More

Buvaneka Hotel committee report handed over to PM (pictures)
Buvaneka Hotel committee report handed over to PM (pictures)
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 16:23

A committee report on the demolition of the building at the Buvaneka Hotel in Kurunegala has been handed over to the prime minister, says the PM’s... Read More


logo

Trending News

17 cattle sleeping on the track killed by train in Mirusuvil (pictures)
22 July 2020
17 cattle sleeping on the track killed by train in Mirusuvil (pictures)
Ice, high-speed bike seized in Thalangama (video/pictures)
22 July 2020
Ice, high-speed bike seized in Thalangama (video/pictures)
Novice constable exposes his seniors who cheated money at roadblock (pictures)
22 July 2020
Novice constable exposes his seniors who cheated money at roadblock (pictures)
Owner of the Buwaneka hotel calls the HIRU news team
21 July 2020
Owner of the Buwaneka hotel calls the HIRU news team
The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01
21 July 2020
The Hajj festival to be celebrated on August 01

International News

Alaska earthquake sparks tsunami warning
22 July 2020
Alaska earthquake sparks tsunami warning
New Zealand PM fires minister over affair with staff member
22 July 2020
New Zealand PM fires minister over affair with staff member
Deadly flooding to persist in Bangladesh for 10 days
22 July 2020
Deadly flooding to persist in Bangladesh for 10 days
Trump asks all Americans to wear face coverings
22 July 2020
Trump asks all Americans to wear face coverings
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.