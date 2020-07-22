Govt. staking country’s resources to America – Ranil (video)

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says the government is staking the country’s resources to America.
He was speaking at a public rally at Ratnapura New Town yesterday (21).
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 14:52
