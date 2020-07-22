Patali+issued+summons+to+appear+before+court+on+21+Oct.

The Colombo High Court today (22) issued summons on former minister Patali Champika Ranawaka to appear before the court on 21
October over the motor accident at Rajagiriya.
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 13:36
