Purview+expanded+for+task+force+on+Covid-19+prevention

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has expanded the purview of the task force taking steps to prevent Covid-19 infections among members of the armed forces.



The relevant gazette extraordinary signed by secretary to the president P.B. Jayasundara has been issued.



Now, the task force has the added responsibility of ensuring that drug addicts under rehabilitation and prison inmates do not contract the virus.



The six-member committee appointed on 27 April is chaired by former Air Force commander Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Gunatilake.