AG directs CID to obtain warrants, arrest interdicted Negombo Prison officers

The attorney general has directed the director of the CID to obtain warrants and arrest the interdicted officers of Negombo Prison on several charges under the Penal Code.
The AG’s coordinating officer says these prison officers are Superintendent Anuruddha Sampayo, chief jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne and jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.
The AG’s coordinating officer says these prison officers are Superintendent Anuruddha Sampayo, chief jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne and jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.