New+Zealand+PM+fires+minister+over+affair+with+staff+member

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has senior cabinet minister Ian Lees-Galloway over an affair with an ex-staffer.
The development comes amid heightened vigil on office behaviour ahead of the New Zealand general election in September.
Ian Lees-Galloway, the erstwhile Immigration Minister, was sacked by the Prime Minister after he was discovered having an affair with a former colleague who was working at a government organisation that reported to him.
Lees-Galloway, who is married with three children, issued a brief statement admitting he acted "completely inappropriately" and apologising for letting his family down.
The development comes amid heightened vigil on office behaviour ahead of the New Zealand general election in September.
Ian Lees-Galloway, the erstwhile Immigration Minister, was sacked by the Prime Minister after he was discovered having an affair with a former colleague who was working at a government organisation that reported to him.
Lees-Galloway, who is married with three children, issued a brief statement admitting he acted "completely inappropriately" and apologising for letting his family down.