New+Zealand+PM+fires+minister+over+affair+with+staff+member

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has senior cabinet minister Ian Lees-Galloway over an affair with an ex-staffer.



The development comes amid heightened vigil on office behaviour ahead of the New Zealand general election in September.



Ian Lees-Galloway, the erstwhile Immigration Minister, was sacked by the Prime Minister after he was discovered having an affair with a former colleague who was working at a government organisation that reported to him.



Lees-Galloway, who is married with three children, issued a brief statement admitting he acted "completely inappropriately" and apologising for letting his family down.